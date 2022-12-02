Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 2

Introducing today’s contestants:

Ilana, an occupational therapy assistant, read the World Book long before watching Jeopardy!;

Josh, a teacher, did a “prenatal Jeopardy! dance”; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, doesn’t need to see his face and “thumbs up” online. Cris is an 19-day champ with winnings of $666,744.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC QUOTATIONS // BODY LANGUAGE // FIZZ-ICS // AFRICAN LAKES & RIVERS // HIT THE SPOT// NFL TEAMS BY HOME STADIUM

DD1 – $600 – AFRICAN LAKES & RIVERS – Between Khartoum & Aswan, the Nile runs through a series of 6 rapids called these, also a term for waterfalls (Cris doubled to $7,200.)

Scores at first break: Cris $10,600, Josh $2,800, Ilana $1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $12,400, Josh $2,000, Ilana $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

IT’S EPIC // THEIR ’80s NO. 1 ALBUM // WORD HISTORY // HONORARY U.S. CITIZENS // OLD TECHNOLOGY // MICRO FISH

DD2 – $1,200 – OLD TECHNOLOGY – On Nov. 18, 1963 AT&T cut in half the time to make a local call, introducing push button phones, officially this alliterative system (Cris added $7,000 to his total of $19,200 vs. $8,200 for Ilana.)

DD3 – $800 – HONORARY U.S. CITIZENS – A city & a bay in this state derive their names from the most recent honoree, Revolutionary War hero Bernardo de Gálvez (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Cris decided to protect his lead by betting only $100 and was correct to improve to $26,300.)

Cris had five figures at the first break, scored on all three DDs and never had an anxious moment, entering FJ at $35,900 vs. $11,000 for Ilana and $1.200 for Josh.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD CAPITALS – Among its nicknames are the “City of Classical Music” &, possibly in honor of a famous resident from 1860 to 1938, the “City of Dreams”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Cris added $8,221 to win with $44,121 for a 20-day total of $710,865.

Final scores: Cris $44,121, Josh $1,328, Ilana $11,000.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 80s album “Don’t Be Cruel” was by Bobby Brown, and the players also probably didn’t know Ken bought it back in the day.

Ken’s Korner: For the clue about “The frozen tundra of Lambeau Field”, Ken attempted to emulate the voice of legendary NFL Films narrator John Facenda.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are cataracts? DD2 – What is touch-tone? DD3 – What is Texas? FJ – What is Vienna?

