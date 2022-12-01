Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 1

Here are today’s contestants:

Jeri, an English professor, went to many William & Mary homecomings that ended in pancakes;

Rob, a product manager, has a $5 Charlie Murphy chip from Las Vegas; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, dislikes olives and knows those who like them are wrong. Cris is an 18-day champ with winnings of $637,923.

Jeopardy!

REMEMBERING OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN // NICKNAME’S THE SAME // GEOGRAPHY // DOCTOR-ING UP LITERATURE // 1,2 & 3 // DOLLARS TO DONUTS

DD1 – $800 – DOCTOR-ING UP LITERATURE – Tired of having this guy talk to the animals, Hugh Lofting sent him to the moon in 1928 but fan demand had him “return” in 1933 (Cris doubled to $4,400.)

Scores at first break: Cris $7,600, Rob $3,000, Jeri $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $11,600, Rob $3,800, Jeri $1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

BIBLICAL DEMONS, DEVILS & SPIRITS // ROLE IN COMMON // WORLD MUSEUMS // HIT THE SAUCE // EVERY MAN A KING // CONTRACTIONS

DD2 – $1,200 – BIBLICAL DEMONS, DEVILS & SPIRITS – The Book of Luke recounts that as Passover drew nigh, the spirit of Satan entered this apostle (Rob added $4,400 from his total of $8,600 vs. $16,000 for Cris.)

DD3 – $800 – CONTRACTIONS – This contraction opens the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (From a distant third place, Jeri added $1,700 to her score of $1,800. Also, Rob could be heard saying “Thank you” to Jeri immediately after she selected DD3.)

Cris had a solid lead throughout, but his opponents managed to keep the DDs away from him in DJ, so it wasn’t quite a runaway for Cris into FJ at $27,600 vs. $14,200 for Rob and $3,900 for Jeri.

Final Jeopardy!

LANGUAGE & ITS MEANINGS – Now meaning someone with nocturnal habits, it catches a sleeping dove in Shakespeare’s “The Rape of Lucrece”

Cris and Rob were correct on FJ. Cris added $1,221 to win with $28,821 for a 19-day total of $666,744.

Final scores: Cris $28,821, Rob $26,800, Jeri $3,800.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: The players didn’t recognize a photo of “Xanadu” co-star and screen legend Gene Kelly alongside ONJ, and the couldn’t name the “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” musical trio Crosby, Stills and Nash.

DD wagering strategy: Rob had a chance to take the lead from Cris on DD2, but chose to wager just over half of his $8,600. If Rob had gone all-in and the game played out the same way, he would have been close enough to possibly win if Cris missed FJ without having to be correct himself.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Dolittle? DD2 – Who was Judas Iscariot? DD3 – What is ‘Twas? FJ – What is night owl?

