Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 30

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Randall, a solar project developer, has a mathematically correct marriage;

Jeannette, a retired English teacher, whose wedding took place during a startling 5K run; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, whose favorite movie is “Spaceballs” and is using The Schwartz. Cris is a 17-day champ with winnings of $610,344.

Jeopardy!

OUR DIVIDED NATION // TIME FOR SOME FOOD // MOVIE TITLE FUN // FOREIGN WORDS & PHRASES // ELEMENTARY // MY DEAR WATSON

DD1 – $1,000 – ONE DIVIDED NATION – Dole Street separates the Upper & Lower Campuses of this state university (On his second selection, Matt bet $1,000 to improve to $1,800.)

Scores at first break: Cris $5,200, Jeannette $0, Randall $4,600.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $8,400, Jeannette $800, Randall $6,200.

Double Jeopardy!

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE SIGNERS // A GIANT CATEGORY // SOMETHING TO READ // THEM’S FIGHTIN’ WORDS // A COLORFUL SONG TITLE // YOU CAN QUOTE “ME”

DD2 – $1,600 – DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE SIGNERS – After losing four times running for governor of Massachusetts, he finally won, then got seriously into redistricting issues (With his first selection of the round, Cris added $7,600 to his total of $8,400 vs. $6,200 for Randall.)

DD3 – $1,200 – YOU CAN QUOTE “ME” – After hearing an orator speak in a foreign language, a Shakespeare character admits, “It was” these three words (Cris lost $4,000 from his score of $24,800 vs. $7,800 for Randall.)

Cris hit the first two DDs, missed DD3 which gave Randall some hope, but Cris did enough late to secure the runaway at $28,800 vs. $12,600 for Randall and $3,600 for Jeannette.

Final Jeopardy!

FLAGS OF OUR HEMISPHERE – The stars on this country’s flag represent states, 26 of them; unlike the USA’s, its “federal district” gets its own 27th star

Only Jeannette was correct on FJ. Cris dropped just $1,221 to win with $27,579 for an 18-day total of $637,923.

Final scores: Cris $28,800, Jeannette $3,600, Randall $12,600.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE SIGNERS, no one knew the first governor of Massachusetts was John Hancock, even with THIS MAN in huge letters in the clue.

Clue selection strategy: Cris needed only a total of three selections to find the first two DDs, demonstrating a clear understanding of where the DDs are most likely to be located.

Also, note that Cris wagered significantly less on DD3 than DD2, even though he had much more in front of him to potentially bet. If Cris had wagered at least as much on DD3 as DD2, he would not have had a runaway going into FJ.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Hawaii? DD2 – Who was Gerry? DD3 – What is “Greek to me”? FJ – What is Brazil?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...