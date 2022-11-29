Tuesday’s Politics thread was scheduled at 10:30pm last night

…but who knows when it’ll actually go up. It’s been running about 20 minutes late.

And the pickings on Twitter are slim. So I’m going to be brief tonight because I refuse to post Elno bits, Kanye crap, or anything The Idiot says.

So AZ and PA, y’all doing ok?

Republican officials in two counties in Arizona and Pennsylvania have declined to certify their midterm election results, citing concerns about the integrity of the voting system that have become commonplace among conservatives. https://t.co/Lw3W1Gi5g4 — ABC News (@ABC) November 29, 2022

I will always share news about The Idiot losing in court, however:

NEW: A federal judge rejected Donald Trump's claim of absolute immunity against a lawsuit accusing him and the RNC of conspiring to disenfranchise voters, esp. voters of color, in the aftermath of the 2020 election https://t.co/gtuwqsBD6K pic.twitter.com/FUnipgSjXj — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 28, 2022

So I maxed out at two. I don’t doubt there will be plenty to talk about tomorrow though. Keep it between the lines, kids. Maybe don’t trust that autopilot just yet, ‘mkay? Don’t be the fastest car on the road, that’s never a good plan. And clean your car out. There’s some crap in the backseat you’ve totally forgotten about. No threatening anybody, and just be cool. And gracious, particularly with yourself.

