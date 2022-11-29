The Creative Endeavors Thread Feels At Home

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Over the past week, I returned to the Old Country (Louisiana) to visit with family, celebrate Thanksgiving, and enjoy a low-key forty-eighth birthday. The latter was unexpectedly marked by my mom taking me to the Beyond Van Gogh “immersive experience” in New Orleans (I didn’t actually want to go, but there you are). I wasn’t particularly impressed; the VR component was diverting and it was fun checking out all the colored outlines of famous Van Gogh paintings people had done on the walls, but it probably would have hit a lot harder had you known nothing about Van Gogh to begin with (it turned out this was basically the case with my mom) or been a teen and younger. That said, it was instructive to see how art history and creativity’s curated from such a populist perspective. If anything, it was worth it just to be back in New Orleans again (if just for a couple of hours); most of my living family has roots therein and the last time I was in the city proper was for a family funeral in the early aughties (pre-Katrina).

Still recovering from a few minor revelations (some unexpected family history, but more that my visceral distaste for Baton Rouge actually seems to be waning the longer I don’t subconsciously think of it as “home”) and looking forward to once more checking out a real Van Gogh exhibit at the DIA in Detroit next week. The header, nevertheless, is a reproduction of Van Gogh’s bedroom in Arles that kicks off the “immersive experience.”

How’s your work going?

