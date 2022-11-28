Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 28

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Xanni, a Ph.D. student, wants to climb the high mountains in Colorado;

Michael, a Dean of Academics, is “the teacher who eats from the floor”; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, can now afford a really nice tent or shed in New Jersey. Cris is a 15-day champ with winnings of $526,544.

Jeopardy!

NOVEL NOTES // SLANG // LAWMEN & WOMEN // FOOT, THE BILL // PLAY YOUR CARDS RIGHT // OF MOVIES

DD1 – $1,000 – SLANG – Keep some tissues handy because the highest seats in a stadium are called these (Xanni doubled to $4,400 and took a slight lead over Cris.)

Scores at first break: Cris $4,200, Michael $1,600, Xanni $4,400.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $5,400, Michael $1,600, Xanni $8,600.

Double Jeopardy!

BRITISH HISTORY // ANIMAL NAMES // ABBREV. TV // 6-LETTER WORDS // THAT’S MAJOR // AROUND THE GLOBE

DD2 – $1,200 – BRITISH HISTORY – Alan Turing devised a method for breaking messages encrypted by this Nazi cypher machine (Cris doubled to $18,000 vs. $10,200 for Xanni.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THAT’S MAJOR – They’re the 2 major constellations with “Major” in their names (Cris added $7,800 to his total of $20,800 vs. $10,200 for Xanni.)

Cris took the lead from Xanni on DD2 and expanded it on DD3, scoring a runaway at $39,800 vs. $19,400 for Xanni and $5,600 for Michael.

Final Jeopardy!

CHILDREN’S AUTHORS – Reversing the story of this heroine she created, Patricia MacLachlan was born on the prairie but spent much of her life in New England

Everyone gave the same incorrect response to FJ. Cris bet $0 and now has a 16-day total of $556,344.

Final scores: Cris $39,800, Michael $3,600, Xanni $18,286

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the actor who played Tom Joad in 1940’s “The Grapes of Wrath” is Henry Fonda.

Clue selection strategy: It was still a wide open contest at the start of DJ, and the top priority for Michael and Xanni should have been keeping those DDs away from Cris. However, both players started off the round selecting from the TV category, which was probably the least likely place to find the DDs. When Cris got control on the round’s fourth selection, he proceeded to pick the DDs with two of the next five selections.

Pedantry corner: A clue made reference to Mr. Monopoly, but longtime fans know him as Rich Uncle Milburn Pennybags.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are nosebleeds? DD2 – What is Enigma? DD3 – What are Ursa Major and Canus Major? FJ – Who is Sarah (Plain and Tall, Sarah Wheaton)?

