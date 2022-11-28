30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 28: Why Batman Appeals

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on Batman in particular by talking about what makes him appealing. What do you think the draw is for a general audience and what do you think it is with a comic audience? And what’s created that bond for you?

Bonus question: What’s the worst thing about them?

