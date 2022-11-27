World Cup 2022: Matchday 8, History Maker

After Japan’s surprising victory against Germany, the mannschaft are about to exit on the group stage in two straight World Cups, unconceivable. Group F is still up for grabs for everyone, let’s hope Canada can score this time, they have everything else right. Again we have four games, lets take a look:

Group E: Japan v Costa Rica

Japan is one more win of going thru, while Costa Rica might be on track to be the worst team on a World Cup ever. Given how fast Japan looked in the second half against Germany and how slow the Costa Rican defense was against the Germans, this does not bode well for Los Ticos.

Group F: Belgium v Morocco

Belgium won but didn’t look that good against Canada, Morocco tied Croatia on a snooze fest. Will the golden generation show up at all?

Group F: Croatia v Canada

Canada has now to win to keep hope, they showed good things, can their speed and youth conquer the Croatian experience? I’m betting yes

Group E: Spain v Germany

This is now a final for Germany, can they defeat a Spanish team that just scored 7 goals in a game? Well, they must, no turning back.

