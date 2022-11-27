The Aladdin Day Thread Grants Your Wishes at Burger King

Aladdin opened on this weekend 30 years ago. To say that the movie surpassed expectations would be an understatement. Of course Disney movies had done great business before it, but in terms of modern box office numbers as we know them today, Aladdin was the first to truly achieve what we would call blockbuster status, surpassing the $200 million mark and becoming the biggest animated flick ever at the time. Yadda, yadda, you all know it’s a great movie, and you all know this is going to become another OT of Scrat showcasing an old fast food promotion. So here we go.



Unsurprisingly, Burger King had toys in their Kid’s Club Meals, and my God, I had all of these as a kid and gave them plenty of playtime. The Genie was a wind-up (he would bob a bit as he moved in his lamp), Jafar would rattled and shake on your table after you wound a very-bland looking Iago up on his shoulder, Aladdin came with Carpet (get your mind out of the gutter!) and could be pulled back, but the cool thing was he would switch directions when he bumped into something. There’s a home video of me somewhere playing with this in one of the foyers of my house. Abu would turn somersaults when you wound up his arms (extremely similar to a King Louie toy that McDonald’s had for The Jungle Book back in 1990, and yes, I care about these things). And then there was Jasmine! You could…put her on Raja the tiger and also take her off. Yeah. She didn’t have an action feature. Sucks to be Jasmine, I guess.

There was also a promotion for adults, and God I miss when fast food chains did those. In this case, it was cups that changed color in warm or cold water. Very cool. Sadly, I never had any of these (I think I was only barely aware of their existence), but maybe that’s because my parents didn’t buy any of the “Burger King Dinner Baskets” which were a thing back then and now I am very curious to be able to try. Also, the commercials for this were very–and please know I say this lovingly—um….90s…

Have a great day, Avocados!

