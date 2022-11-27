30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 27: Best Reimaginings

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on just both Batman and Spider-man with the reimaginings we’ve had over the years. So much of it really coalesced around Gotham by Gaslight for Batman with the launch of things like Elseworlds and it’s growing a lot since then. What are the best and worst of these for both Batman and Spider-Man??

Bonus question: Pitch your reimagining you’d want to see and by who?

