From the MeTV website…

“A series of decapitations on a Swiss mountainside appear to be connected to a mysterious radioactive cloud.”

And then on Sventoonie…

“When the gang watches ‘The Beast of Yucca Flats,” nosy neighbor Diana Rottaway brings a date for movie night — a Frankenstein monster who is not quite what he seems.”

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...