Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 25

Here are today’s contestants:

Holly, a writer and editor;

Sam, a graduate student; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager. Cris is a 14-day champ with winnings of $487,923.

Jeopardy!

LET’S PLAY SPORTS THERE! // DO THE MATH // A GARDEN PARTY // WHETHER YOU’RE A BROTHER OR WHETHER YOU’RE A MOTHER // STAYIN’ ALIVE // AH, HA HA “HA”

DD1 – $1,000 – LET’S PLAY SPORTS THERE! – Site of a brief 1983 coup, this West Indies isle of spice hosted 2007 World Cup games at its National Cricket Stadium (On the first clue of the game, Cris won $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Cris $5,000, Sam $1,800, Holly $1,400.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $7,400, Sam $2,800, Holly $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

ONLY HALF THE BATTLE // 2-WORD BOOK TITLES // OUR FLAG MEANS… // SELLIN’ IT! // SOME OF THAT JAZZ // UNFRIEND

DD2 – $800 – 2-WORD BOOK TITLES – Pitcher Jim Bouton issued 50 walks in the 1969 season, so 50 times he heard this title of his season diary (Holly lost $5,600 on a true DD vs. $15,800 for Cris.)

DD3 – $800 – UNFRIEND – One who used the same stream as another led to this word for a competitor (Cris added $9,000 to his total of $34,000 vs. $5,400 for Megan.)

Holly tried to made a run at Cris by going all-in on DD2 but missed, and when Cris found DD3 late in the game it was all over, as he led into FJ with $26,400 vs. $5,200 for Sam and $3,600 for Holly.

Final Jeopardy!

STATES & THE CENSUS – The 2020 Census gave Montana a second U.S. House seat; its most populous county, this one that attracts tourists, grew 11%

Only Cris was correct on FJ, adding $12,221 to win with $38,621 for a 15-day total of $526,544.

Final scores: Cris $38,621, Sam $3,000, Holly $1.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: The players missed the bottom three clues in a category about celebrity relatives, including the trio that had a 2019 hit with “Happiness Begins” the Jonas Brothers.

Judging the writers: If they must have a category as lazy as the one about commercial slogans, could they at least put it in the first round?

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Grenada? DD2 – What is “Ball Four”? DD3 – What is rival? FJ – What is Yellowstone County?

