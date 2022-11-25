30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 25: Best & Worst Crossovers

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on just both Batman and Spider-man with their respective crossovers over the years – both in comics and in animation. What crossover has been your favorite with other characters, either in storyline or in a one-off kind of thing?

Bonus question: What crossovers just have flat out not worked and felt either forced or underwhelming?

