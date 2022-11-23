30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 23: Best Addition / Worst Retcon

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on both Batman and Spider-man with their respective years by talking about what the best additions to the cannon have been that have stuck while also digging into the worst retcons?

Bonus question: What was added over the years that didn’t stick that you wish did?

