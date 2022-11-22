Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 22

Here are today’s contestants as we return to regular games following the ToC:

Etienne, a software engineer, has some very long-lived relatives;

David; a pediatrician, modeled ugly Christmas sweaters; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, whose use of “221” is connected to his girlfriend’s birthday, to her surprise. Cris is an 11-day champ with winnings of $356,702.

Jeopardy!

HEALTH & MEDICINE // SOCCER’S WORLD CUP IN THE 21st CENTURY // RHYMING PHRASES // WHO LIVES IN… // A PINEAPPLE // UNDER THE “C”

DD1 – $1,000 – WHO LIVES IN… – This European city? Bosco Ntaganda, convicted of 18 counts of war crimes & crimes against humanity (David lost $2,600 from his score of $5,400 vs. $7,400 for Cris.)

Scores at first break: Cris $7,400, David $4,800, Etienne $0.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $8,800, David $4,400, Etienne $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THAT WAS QUITE A YEAR // STORIES OF THE SOUTH // RSVP TO MY POLITICAL PARTY // BUILDINGS // BATMAN VILLAINS // VOCABULARY WORDS

DD2 – $800 – RSVP TO MY POLITICAL PARTY – My name is Alexander Hamilton, & I helped form this party in the early 1790s (Etienne doubled to $4,800 and tied David for second behind Cris at $12,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THAT WAS QUITE A YEAR – King John okays the Magna Carta; King John appeals to the pope against the Magna Carta; King John has a year left to live (Cris added $5,000 to his total of $17,200 vs. $7,600 for Etienne.)

Cris returned in fine form, leading at every break while scoring an easy runaway at $29,400 vs. $10,400 for David and $8,400 for Etienne.

Final Jeopardy!

MUSICAL THEATER – The pair at the center of tumult in this long-running show were originally to be a Jewish girl & a Catholic boy

Surprisingly, both Cris and David missed FJ. Chris dropped $5,221 to win with $24,179 to a 12-day total of $380,881.

Final scores: Cris $24,179, David $3,999, Etienne $16,800.

Odds and Ends

Calendar conundrums: No one knew the year that the Six-Day War was fought, “The Dirty Dozen” was in theaters and the 25th Amendment was ratified is 1967, or for a second-row clue, guessed the year Rhode Island was the first colony to reject Britain’s rule is 1776.

Ken’s Korner: He did an impression of Batman villain Bane and thinks pineapple on a pizza is just fine, ending decades of controversy about the topic.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Hague? DD2 – What is Federalist Party? DD3 – What is 1215? FJ – What is “West Side Story”?

