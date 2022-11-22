Creative Endeavors Is Seeing Double

drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Two Animals One Picture! When I take pictures of animals I usually just get one creature in the frame. Most of the equipment I use is for close-ups of a single object rather than wide angle shots. Occasionally, however, I will manage to get two animals in the picture.

Tree Swallows Harbor Seals Herring Gulls Ospreys Deer Fin Whales Red Fox Kits Right Whales Laughing Gulls Grey Seals

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my_capecod_adventure_pictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...