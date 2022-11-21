Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 21

The 2022 ToC title is up for grabs in game six, as Amy or Andrew will take it with a victory today. If Sam wins, the champion will be decided tomorrow in game seven.

Sam, a associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, thanked the entire Jeopardy! crew;

Andrew, a software developer, thanked Amy and Sam for letting him stand between them; and

Amy, a writer, thanked her mom and her wife.

Jeopardy!

WELCOME TO THE NEW MILLENNIUM // SPORTS // ABBREVIATED JOBS // GESTURES // WRITERS & THEIR WORKS // NUMERICAL TERMS

DD1 – $800 – WRITERS & THEIR WORKS – Left unfinished at his death, “Juneteenth”, his second novel, was published in 1999 (Sam lost $2,600 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Amy $3,000, Andrew $4,400, Sam $200.

Scores going into DJ: Amy $6,400, Andrew $5,800, Sam $1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

BODIES OF WATER // FILMS BY TAGLINE // LET’S DO THE MATH // “P.J.”s // HEGEL // WITH CREAM CHEESE

DD2 – $1,200 – BODIES OF WATER – The Komandorski Islands are part of a 1,200-mile arc separating this sea from the Pacific Ocean to the south (On the first clue of DJ, Sam improved by $2,000 to $3,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – FILMS BY TAGLINE – 2021: “Every family has its own language” (Sam took the lead by adding $3,000 to his score of $7,000 vs. $8,000 for Amy and $6,200 for Andrew.)

Sam found all three DDs and took the lead on DD3, but dropped back from there as Amy and Andrew battled for first place late in DJ. It was Amy who narrowly came out on top into FJ at $15,600 vs. $14,200 for Andrew and $8,000 for Sam.

Final Jeopardy!

PLAYS – The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this “dashing comedy” to “a full and delighted house”

Amy and Andrew were correct, with Amy adding $13,000 to win with $28,600. Amy is the ToC champion and takes the $250,000 top prize. Andrew earns $100,000 for second, while Sam collects $50,000 for third. Tomorrow the show returns to regular games with future ToC participant Cris Pannullo.

Final scores: Amy $28,600, Andrew $17,001, Sam $0.

Final tournament game scores: Amy 3, Andrew 2, Sam 1.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed that the 1986 film with the tag line “The first casualty of war is innocence” is “Platoon”.

Jeopardy! rule book: The tournament might very well have come down to Andrew being ruled incorrect with a response of “Johnson” to a clue in the “P.J.”s category. Just the last name wasn’t good enough, and Andrew wasn’t given a chance to offer more information. If Andrew had been correct on that clue, he might have had the lead going into FJ and taken the win.

This day in Sam’s Town: After Sam didn’t use his catch phrase to call for the final clue of the first round, Ken jumped in with “I will bring it!” Later, Sam concluded DJ by requesting “May I possibly have the most final clue that you have?”

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Ralph Ellison? DD2 – What is The Bering Sea? DD3 – What is “CODA”? FJ – What is “Our American Cousin”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...