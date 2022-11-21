Books

Comic Book Chat – Character Spotlight – Namor the Sub-Mariner

Namor made a big splash in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so today’s Comic Book Chat is all about the Sub-Mariner.

Do you prefer him as hero or villain?

What is your positive/negative feedback on Namor’s portrayal in his feature film debut? (Please spoiler tag your response)

Do you have a favorite Namor run in comics?

After tussling with the Fantastic Four and Black Panther in comics, which hero/villain would you like to see Namor face off with in the near future?

How would you like to see Namor used in the future in the MCU movies?