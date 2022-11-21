Comic Book Chat – Character Spotlight – Namor the Sub-Mariner

Namor made a big splash in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so today’s Comic Book Chat is all about the Sub-Mariner.

Do you prefer him as hero or villain?

What is your positive/negative feedback on Namor’s portrayal in his feature film debut? (Please spoiler tag your response)

Do you have a favorite Namor run in comics?

After tussling with the Fantastic Four and Black Panther in comics, which hero/villain would you like to see Namor face off with in the near future?

How would you like to see Namor used in the future in the MCU movies?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...