Sabrina Lloyd Day Thread

Sabrina Lloyd was born on November 20, 1970, in Virginia. She played Quinn’s girlfriend, Wade, on the show Sliders. She left the show after the third season. Many people regard the show as going downhill at somewhere around this point – Sliders moved from Fox network over to what was then called The Sci-Fi Channel, and there was quite a bit of executive meddling that caused John Rhys-Davies (who played Professor Arturo) to leave, as well.

Sabrina then joined the Aaron Sorkin-penned show Sports Night as Natalie. She later played Terry (one of Don’s FBI colleagues) on the first season of Numb3rs. According to the internet, Sabrina is retired from acting, and her most recent IMDB acting credit is from 2013.

Have a good day and post away.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...