Disney CEO Discussion Thread

Bob Iger stepped down as Disney’s CEO in 2020. Bob Chapek took the position and made a series of controversial and costly decisions. Tonight Disney announced Iger’s return.

“I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO,” Iger said in a statement. “Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe—most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration. I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.” Hollywood Reporter

