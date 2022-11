Exit 57 was a sketch show on Comedy Central in the mid-nineties, starring Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Jodi Lennon, Mitch Rouse, and Amy Sedaris. Honestly, it was mostly pretty bad, but they had a handful of good sketches. I like this one with Sedaris and Colbert. The video quality is abysmal, but tough luck. It’s a YouTube upload from 2008, and you’ll eat it and like it.

