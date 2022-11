Potpourri is the November Open Thread Theme by yours truly. Today’s thread is all about Apples.

If Woody Harrelson is hosting SNL, its guaranteed to be hilarious. This skit made me bust out laughing when I first watched it. Shout out to our own Apples today as well!

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite apple?

Trivia – Each cast member featured in this skit is no longer with the show. How sad šŸ™

