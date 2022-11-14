30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 14: The Bat-Family

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on the family that has grown up around Batman over the years. Who’s your favorite of them and what story worked the best for them? And vice versa, who is your least favorite of those added over the years and their worst story?

Bonus question: Which Robin is your favorite and least favorite and why?

