Round Food Sunday Food Thread 11/13

I had a birthday recently and it just so happened that all the food consumed for the birthday dinner was round. There were really only two dishes, a pizza (not the one in the header picture) and a lemon souffle pie (actual pie in the header picture). I was very happy to eat of these round foods. It occurred to me that round is a common shape for a lot of foods. Pizza does come in other shapes but I can’t really think of a pie that’s not round. Maybe a hand pie or a turnover. Anyway, what are your favorite round foods? Are there some foods you wish were round but aren’t?

