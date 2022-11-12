Desire Paths 2: Electric Boogaloo (November 12, 2022 Day Thread)

Desire Paths – for when you want to get over there, but the actual damn path will take precious seconds longer!

As Wikipedia explains, a desire path is “a path created as a consequence of erosion caused by human or animal traffic. The path usually represents the shortest or most easily navigated route between an origin and destination. The width and severity of erosion are often indicators of the traffic level that a path receives.”

Here are some more examples I have come across this year, including a lovely double desire path around a tree!

Be sure to browse the subreddit for more desire paths: On The Beaten Trail.

