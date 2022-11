The wrestling thread returns to Fridays as I venture down to the UK’s capital to enjoy Pro Wrestling Eve’s Wrestle Queendom 5! Looking forward in particular to seeing Miyu Yamashita and Hyper Misao in person.

NO, IT WASN'T A DREAM.



YES, IT'S REALLY HAPPENING.



MILLIE McKENZIE vs

MIYU YAMASHITA



Live Sunday Nov 13

8am πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ 1pm πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§ 9pm πŸ‡―πŸ‡΅https://t.co/X0FdTg7XzR



Tickets for #WrestleQueendom 5 #Show1 at 229 The Venue, Gt Portland St, London are on sale NOW @ https://t.co/hSAIIPtG3M pic.twitter.com/crhaLcbEfx — #WrestleQueendom Sun 13 Nov London (@ProWrestlingEVE) September 15, 2022

Seems like it was a pretty nondescript week otherwise; I listened to two podcasts recapping Wednesday’s Dynamite and still couldn’t tell you of anything notable that happened outside of MJF’s promo, which wasn’t even on the show itself.

