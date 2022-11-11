Friday New Music 11/11/22

New Music and Friday, together at last for the first time…. tho all I really have here is these Bright Eyes companion EPs to check out. And if there’s gonna be 6 Beat Happening reissues maybe I should try and learn more than 2 songs by them.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Actress – Dummy Corporation

— Alice Coltrane – Ptah, the El Dauod (Vinyl Reissue)

— Beat Happening – Beat Happening (Vinyl Reissue)

— Beat Happening – Black Candy (Vinyl Reissue)

— Beat Happening – Dreamy (Vinyl Reissue)

— Beat Happening – Jamboree (Vinyl Reissue)

— Beat Happening – Music to Climb the Apple Tree By (Vinyl Reissue)

— Beat Happening – You Turn Me On (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ben LaMar Gay – Certain Reveries

— Bill Frisell – Four

— Bill Nace – Through A Room

— Black Eyed Peas – Elevation

— Breanna Barbara – Nothin’ But Time

— Bright Eyes – Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion EP

— Bright Eyes – I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion EP

— Bright Eyes – Lifted or the Story is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground: A Companion EP

— Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

— Busta Rhymes – The Fuse is Lit EP

— Cerberus Shoal – Homb – Anniversary Edition

— Chelsea Grin – Suffer In Hell

— Christine and the Queens presents Redcar – Redcar les adorables étoiles

— Colin Stetson – Chimæra I

— David Knudson (of Minus the Bear) – Undo / Redo EP

— Deer Tick – Divine Providence (11th Anniversary Edition)

— Depeche Mode – Playing The Angel | The 12” Singles

— Drowse – Wane Into It

— DRUDKH – All Belong to the Night

— Dubinski – Beyond Me

— Dumb – Pray 4 Tomorrow

— Duval Timothy – Meeting With a Judas Tree

— FaltyDL – A Nurse to My Patience

— Fitz and The Tantrums – Let Yourself Free

— Franz Nicolay (of The Hold Steady) – New River

— GloRilla – Anyway’s Life’s Great… EP

— Gold Panda – The Work

— Groove Armada – GA25

— Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I & II (Box Set)

— Headie One – No Borders: European Compilation Project

— Helena Hauff – Living with Ladybirds EP

— The Human League – The Virgin Years

— Hyd – Clearing

— Jimmy Edgar – Liquids Heaven

— Jordana – I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking EP

— Kormac – Equivalent Exchange

— L.S. Dunes (feat. members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Circa Survive, and Thursday) – Past Lives

— Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

— Lazerbreak – Lava Bangers II

— Less Than Jake – In with the Out Crowd (Vinyl Reissue)

— Louis Tomlinson – Faith in the Future

— Lyrics Born – Vision Board

— Mammoth WVH – Mammoth WVH (Digital Deluxe Edition)

— MGMT – 11-11-11

— Monster Magnet – Test Patterns: Vol. 1

— Nana Lourdes – Wyoming

— Nas – King’s Disease III

— Nina Nesbitt – Älskar: Deluxe Edition

— Paul Maroon (of The Walkmen) & Jenny Lin – 13 Short Piano Pieces

— Pioneer 11 (feat. Dave Harrington) – Humanoid

— Plaid – Feorm Falorx

— Pryti – Searching for Now Lost in Again

— The Randy Paserntes – Now At Last

— Roy Brooks – Beat (Vinyl Reissue)

— Run the Jewels – RTJ CU4TRO

— S.C.A.B. – S.C.A.B.

— Sarkodie – JAMZ

— Sarathy Korwar – KALAK

— skaiwater – rave

— The Shapeshifters – Let Loose

— Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong (Deluxe Edition)

— Sizzy Rocket – Live Laugh Love

— Slaney Bay – A Life Worth Living EP

— Smut – How the Light Felt

— SoFayGo – Pink Heartz

— The Sorona Pine – II (Reissue)

— Soul Blind – Feel It All Around

— Suzie Chism – Pobrecita

— Tim Barry (of AVAIL) – Carolina’s RV EP

— Tyondai Braxton – Telekinesis

— Various Artists – Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver

— Warhaus – Ha Ha Heartbreak

— The White Buffalo – Year Of The Dark Horse

— Young Culture – You Had To Be There

— Yuna – Y5

— Yung Bleu – TANTRA

