Friday New Music 11/11/22

New Music and Friday, together at last for the first time…. tho all I really have here is these Bright Eyes companion EPs to check out. And if there’s gonna be 6 Beat Happening reissues maybe I should try and learn more than 2 songs by them.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Actress – Dummy Corporation
— Alice Coltrane – Ptah, the El Dauod (Vinyl Reissue)
— Beat Happening – Beat Happening (Vinyl Reissue)
— Beat Happening – Black Candy (Vinyl Reissue)
— Beat Happening – Dreamy (Vinyl Reissue)
— Beat Happening – Jamboree (Vinyl Reissue)
— Beat Happening – Music to Climb the Apple Tree By (Vinyl Reissue)
— Beat Happening – You Turn Me On (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ben LaMar Gay – Certain Reveries
— Bill Frisell – Four
— Bill Nace – Through A Room
— Black Eyed Peas – Elevation
— Breanna Barbara – Nothin’ But Time
— Bright Eyes – Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion EP
— Bright Eyes – I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion EP
— Bright Eyes – Lifted or the Story is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground: A Companion EP
— Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
— Busta Rhymes – The Fuse is Lit EP
— Cerberus Shoal – Homb – Anniversary Edition
— Chelsea Grin – Suffer In Hell
— Christine and the Queens presents Redcar – Redcar les adorables étoiles
— Colin Stetson – Chimæra I
— David Knudson (of Minus the Bear) – Undo / Redo EP
— Deer Tick – Divine Providence (11th Anniversary Edition)
— Depeche Mode – Playing The Angel | The 12” Singles
— Drowse – Wane Into It
— DRUDKH – All Belong to the Night
— Dubinski – Beyond Me
— Dumb – Pray 4 Tomorrow
— Duval Timothy – Meeting With a Judas Tree
— FaltyDL – A Nurse to My Patience
— Fitz and The Tantrums – Let Yourself Free
— Franz Nicolay (of The Hold Steady) – New River
— GloRilla – Anyway’s Life’s Great… EP
— Gold Panda – The Work
— Groove Armada – GA25
— Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I & II (Box Set)
— Headie One – No Borders: European Compilation Project
— Helena Hauff – Living with Ladybirds EP
— The Human League – The Virgin Years
— Hyd – Clearing
— Jimmy Edgar – Liquids Heaven
— Jordana – I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking EP
— Kormac – Equivalent Exchange
— L.S. Dunes (feat. members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Circa Survive, and Thursday) – Past Lives
— Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
— Lazerbreak – Lava Bangers II
— Less Than Jake – In with the Out Crowd (Vinyl Reissue)
— Louis Tomlinson – Faith in the Future
— Lyrics Born – Vision Board
— Mammoth WVH – Mammoth WVH (Digital Deluxe Edition)
— MGMT – 11-11-11
— Monster Magnet – Test Patterns: Vol. 1
— Nana Lourdes – Wyoming
— Nas – King’s Disease III
— Nina Nesbitt – Älskar: Deluxe Edition
— Paul Maroon (of The Walkmen) & Jenny Lin – 13 Short Piano Pieces
— Pioneer 11 (feat. Dave Harrington) – Humanoid
— Plaid – Feorm Falorx
— Pryti – Searching for Now Lost in Again
— The Randy Paserntes – Now At Last
— Roy Brooks – Beat (Vinyl Reissue)
— Run the Jewels – RTJ CU4TRO
— S.C.A.B. – S.C.A.B.
— Sarkodie – JAMZ
— Sarathy Korwar – KALAK
— skaiwater – rave
— The Shapeshifters – Let Loose
— Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong (Deluxe Edition)
— Sizzy Rocket – Live Laugh Love
— Slaney Bay – A Life Worth Living EP
— Smut – How the Light Felt
— SoFayGo – Pink Heartz
— The Sorona Pine – II (Reissue)
— Soul Blind – Feel It All Around
— Suzie Chism – Pobrecita
— Tim Barry (of AVAIL) – Carolina’s RV EP
— Tyondai Braxton – Telekinesis
— Various Artists – Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver
— Warhaus – Ha Ha Heartbreak
— The White Buffalo – Year Of The Dark Horse
— Young Culture – You Had To Be There
— Yuna – Y5
— Yung Bleu – TANTRA