Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2022:

Christmas On Mistletoe Lake (Lifetime)

Falling For Christmas (Netflix)

The Big Brunch Series Premiere (HBO Max)

The Calling Series Premiere (Peacock)

The First Noelle (BET+)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH, 2022:

A Christmas Open House (Discovery+)

A Gingerbread Christmas (Discovery+)

All Saints Street (Crunchyroll)

Art In Bloom With Helen Dealtry Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Capturing The Killer Nurse (Netflix)

Circuit Breakers (Apple TV+)

Designing Christmas (Discovery+)

Down To Earth With Zac Efron Season Premiere (Netflix)

For The Love Of Kitchens Season Premiere (Discovery+/HBO Max/Magnolia)

Hi, I’m Season Premiere (Discovery+/HBO Max/Magnolia)

In Merry Measure (Hallmark)

Is That Black Enough For You? (Netflix)

Mammals Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Monica, O My Darling (Netflix)

My Father’s Dragon (Netflix)

Mythic Quest Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

One Delicious Christmas (Discovery+)

Play-Doh Squished (Freevee)

The Craftsman Season Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

The Christmas Retreat (UP tv)

The Dog Days Of Christmas (Lifetime)

The English (Prime Video)

Transformers: EarthSpark (Paramount+)

Warrior Nun Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH, 2022:

A Merry Christmas Wish (Great American Family)

A Tiny Home Christmas (UP tv)

Makeover By Monday Series Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Our Italian Christmas Memories (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Reindeer Games Homecoming (Lifetime)

The Royal Nanny (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH, 2022:

Christmas At The Golden Dragon (Hallmark)

My Best Friend’s Christmas (Great American Family)

Rogue Heroes Series Premiere (Epix)

Six Degrees Of Santa (Lifetime)

The Tulsa King Series Premiere (Paramount)

Yellowstone Season Premiere (Paramount)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH, 2022:

American Experience: Taken Hostage (PBS)

Celebrity IOU Season Premiere (HGTV)

Teletubbies (2022 Reboot) (Netflix)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH, 2022:

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (Netflix)

Cheeky Business (MHz Choice)

Once Upon A Time In Londongrad (Peacock)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH, 2022:

Call My Agent! (Korean Version) (Netflix)

In Her Hands (Netflix)

Leverage: Redemption Season Premiere (Freevee)

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth Series Premiere (Disney+)

Martha Cooks Series Premiere (Roku Channel)

Martha Cooks Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

Mind Your Manners Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

The Wonder (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...