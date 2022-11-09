The Book Nook Reminisces (11/9)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Still feeling a bit sick so I’m again going to keep this short. This week’s prompt: What book made you fall in love with reading?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

