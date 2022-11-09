Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 9

Introducing the players for the first semifinal match in the 2022 ToC:

Tyler, a director at a start-up, was banned for life from a podcast;

Maureen, an executive assistant, moved from New Hampshire to “the 617” in Massachusetts; and

Amy, a writer, whose $1.3 check got wet with champagne.

Jeopardy!

SUPREME COURT CASES // SHAKESPEARE JUST KILLS ME // CHESS FOR CHAMPS // TRAVEL // I’M “EN” IT! // STANFORD ATHLETICS

DD1 – $400 – SUPREME COURT CASES – 2022’s West Virginia v. this federal agency went in favor of West Virginia (Amy added $4,000 to her score of $7,200 vs. $4,000 for Tyler.)

Scores at first break: Amy $4,400, Maureen $0, Tyler $4,200

Scores going into DJ: Amy $12,600, Maureen $400, Tyler $4,200

Double Jeopardy!

RIVER RUN // GEOLOGY // 3-NAMED PEOPLE // INTERNATIONAL FILM STYLE // FRONTIER FOLK // ONOMATOPOEIA

DD2 – $800 – RIVER RUN – Rivers that border Manhattan include the East River & these 2 “H” rivers (Maureen dropped by $3,000 down to $600.)

DD3 – $800 – FRONTIER FOLK – In 1874 this frontier dentist lost his practice in Dallas because his coughing alarmed patients (With only three other $400 clues remaining, Amy bet just $1,000 and improved to $19,200 vs. $6,200 for Tyler.)

Amy got rolling after the first commercial break, and iced the game when she found DD3 very late in DJ. Going into FJ it was Amy with $19,600, Tyler at $7,000 and Maureen with $600.

Final Jeopardy!

CONTEMPORARY AUTHORS – A trip to El Paso with his young son & wondering what the city might look like years into the future inspired a novel by this author

Amy and Tyler were correct on FJ, with Amy adding $64 to advance with $19,664.

Final scores: Amy $19,664, Maureen $600, Tyler $7,000

Odds and Ends

Court conundrums: No one could name the city’s Women’s Health Organization that was the defendant in the recent Dobbs case (Jackson, MS) or the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Judging the writers: It appeared that the DD placement today was intended to frustrate the DD shopping process, as all three were placed in the second row, and in DJ weren’t found until the 25th and 27th selections.

Ken’s Korner: He can sympathize with a chess master who was beaten by an IBM computer, and found that Maureen would not accept his blaming of the signaling device for her results today.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is EPA? DD2 – What are Harlem and Hudson? DD3 – Who was Doc Holliday? FJ – Who is Cormac McCarthy?

