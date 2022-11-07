Werewolf 195: Scream Day Five — It Could Be Anyone!

Roles

10 2 TOWNSPEOPLE (VICTIMS)

7 0 Vanilla Town: You are Town — Vanilla Town. Your only power is your vote.

Randy Meeks: You are the Town Survivor, meaning that you will survive the first attempt on your life (Day or Night).

Dewey Riley: You are the Town Cop. You can name another player at night to learn whether they are Vanilla Town or Not Vanilla Town.

Sidney Prescott: You are the Final (?) Girl. You are on the side of Town and will win with Town if Town wins. However, you also have some unique circumstances: You can only be killed at Night. If you are in the lead for the Day Kill at Twilight, the 2nd-place finisher will die instead (RNG if there are multiple 2nd-place finishers). If the SK(s) kill you at Night, they will win (possibly sharing a co-victory with another faction). If you survive longer than the SKs, you will win (again, possibly sharing a co-victory with another faction).

SERIAL KILLER (SK) PAIR (PSYCHOS)

Billy Loomis: You are the More Creative Psycho. Paired with your buddy Stu, you’re just such a big fan of killing! If Stu dies before you, you will become the only Ghostface, and you will read as Vanilla Town to the Town Cop.

Stu Macher: You are the Creative Psycho. Paired with your buddy Billy, you’re just such a big fan of killing! If Billy dies before you, you will remain as Ghostface but still read Not Vanilla Town to the Town Cop.

WOLVES (FAME HUNTERS)



Cotton Weary: You think you deserve a little compensation for being falsely imprisoned. You’re not here to hurt anyone — just get what you deserve.

Gale Weathers: You know that no publicity is bad publicity! You’re not here to hurt anyone — just get what you deserve.

