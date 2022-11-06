Black Adam Defeats One Piece Film Red At Box Office

All eyes are focusing on next weekend with the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to see what it does but this has given the Black Adam film one more weekend to dominate at the box office. The film had the top spot for the weekend overall with a $18.5 million take that brings it to just over $137 million domestically so far. The film has done well overall and is drawing people into the theater where the exhibitors need them in order to survive and it should have some decent legs and a solid run through other distribution points in the coming year.

What’s amusing is that on Friday when looking at the daily breakdown, One Piece Film Red took the top spot thanks to its previews. The film had a $9.47 million take as a whole which is about half of what a lot of the Sony/Crunchyroll films have been doing for the past year. It’s expected to top out at $20 million since it’s not getting a lengthy run and it was showing in just under 2,400 theaters. The film did rate well with high scores across the board and a pretty diverse set of attendees.

1.) Black Adam (NL) 3,985 (-417) theaters, Fri $4.7M, Sat $8.36M, Sun $5.4M 3-day $18.5M (-33%)/Total $137.3M/Wk 3

2.) One Piece Film Red (Crunchy) 2,367 theaters, Fri $4.82M, Sat $2.688M, Sun $1.96M, 3-day $9.47M/Wk 1

3.) Ticket to Paradise (Uni) 4,066 (+374) theaters, Fri $2.6M, Sat $3.6M, Sun $2.28M 3-day $8.5M (-14%)/Total $46.7M/Wk 3

4.) Smile (Par) 3,046 (-175) theaters, Fri $1.15M , Sat $1.78M Sun $1.07M 3-day $4M (-26%),total $99.1M/Wk 6

5.) Prey for the Devil (LG) 2,980 theaters, Fri $1.1M, Sat $1.69M Sun $1.05M 3-day $3.875M (-46%) Total $13.6M/ Wk 2

6.) Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (Sony) 3,005 (-130) theaters, Fri $745k, Sat $1.6M Sun $1M 3-day $3.36M (+23%)/Total: $36.5M/Wk 5

7.) Banshees of Inisherin (Sea) 895 (+837) Fri 734K, Sat $767K Sun $500K, 3-day $2M (+274%), Total $3M/Wk 3

8.) Till (UAR) 2,136 (+78) theaters, Fri $524K, Sat $795K, Sun $556K, 3-day $1.875M (-32%)/Total $6.5M/Wk 4

9.) Halloween Ends (Uni) 2,929 (-490) theaters, Fri $420K, Sat $630K, Sun $350K 3-day $1.44M (-66%)/Total: $63.4M/ Wk 4

10.)Terrifier 2 (Iconic) 1,245 (-305) theaters, Fri $351,5K, Sat $493,5K, Sun $375K 3-day $1.22M (-36%), Total $9.8M/Wk 5

