Werewolf 195: Scream Day Four — Oh! Bodies!

“I am the ghoooooooost of your childhood trauma!”
*ck-thunk*
“I am the corpse of the ghoooooooost of your childhood trauma!”
Lindsay is dead. She was Vanilla Town.
“Screw is a weird name, right?”
“Right!”
A call to the anonymous tip line removed Screw from the game. Screw was Vanilla Town. Grumproro also died horribly.
10 3 TOWNSPEOPLE (VICTIMS) 7 1 Vanilla Town: You are Town — Vanilla Town. Your only power is your vote.
Randy Meeks: You are the Town Survivor, meaning that you will survive the first attempt on your life (Day or Night).
Dewey Riley: You are the Town Cop. You can name another player at night to learn whether they are Vanilla Town or Not Vanilla Town.
Sidney Prescott: You are the Final (?) Girl. You are on the side of Town and will win with Town if Town wins. However, you also have some unique circumstances: You can only be killed at Night. If you are in the lead for the Day Kill at Twilight, the 2nd-place finisher will die instead (RNG if there are multiple 2nd-place finishers). If the SK(s) kill you at Night, they will win (possibly sharing a co-victory with another faction). If you survive longer than the SKs, you will win (again, possibly sharing a co-victory with another faction).
SERIAL KILLER (SK) PAIR (PSYCHOS)
Billy Loomis: You are the More Creative Psycho. Paired with your buddy Stu, you’re just such a big fan of killing! If Stu dies before you, you will become the only Ghostface, and you will read as Vanilla Town to the Town Cop.
Stu Macher: You are the Creative Psycho. Paired with your buddy Billy, you’re just such a big fan of killing! If Billy dies before you, you will remain as Ghostface but still read Not Vanilla Town to the Town Cop.
WOLVES (FAME HUNTERS)
Cotton Weary: You think you deserve a little compensation for being falsely imprisoned. You’re not here to hurt anyone — just get what you deserve.
Gale Weathers: You know that no publicity is bad publicity! You’re not here to hurt anyone — just get what you deserve.
Chum — Victim (Vanilla Town)
- Cork
forever1267* — Victim (Vanilla Town) Hayes — Dewey Riley (Town Cop)
- Japanese Pancakes*
- Kappa*
Lindsay — Victim (Vanilla Town)
- malthusc
- Mayo*
Miss Rim — Victim (Vanilla Town)
- Mrs. Queequeg
Narrowstrife — Victim (Vanilla Town) Screw* — Victim (Vanilla Town)
- Stars (They Come & Go)*
* new(ish) players, each assigned a non-playing mentor in a paired Discord chat
In this game, new(ish) players have an assigned non-playing mentor with whom they share a Discord chat.
Roles/Alignments were distributed randomly via RNG amongst all players.
Days will typically be 24 hours and Nights 12 hours. Day One is extended out of deference to Halloween. 🎃 🎃 🎃
Please post at least three times per Day (preferably more) — or post something indicating that you won’t be as participatory on a given day but are still playing. There will be a deadline for submitting Night Actions. Again, if you need an extension, just tell the game mods, Nate or jake!
No editing or deleting comments for any reason without the mods’ permission — This includes typos, double posts, posting something you meant for the Open Thread, anything. Choose your words carefully, and consider your spelling, punctuation, and html tags before you hit Post.
Do not quote anything said in the private chats (Discord — group chats or DMs) directly in the Day Thread. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting or screenshotting a role description, for example, is not allowed.
All game-related conversation must stop when Twilight is called.
Vote in the official Vote Thread. Votes not posted in the Vote Thread will not be counted, and please keep additional commentary, gifs, etc. out of the Vote Thread itself. Players may change their vote any time until Twilight is called.
A tie at Twilight will result in a randomly chosen death amongst the eligible tied players.
Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind (murderous, but kind). Most importantly, have fun!
DAY FOUR WILL END AT 8PM (CST) ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH.
This game is being co-modded by forget_it_jake and Nate the Lesser. Please don’t hesitate to tag @forget_it_jake:disqus and/or @natethelesser:disqus if you need anything. Note that the spam filter is extra sensitive lately to posts that are just a couple of words and/or an image, but the mods will do their best to rescue any innocent WW posts that find themselves in the spam queue. Happy killing!
