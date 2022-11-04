The Friday Politics Thread is The Taste

Hello and Welcome back to Fridays! This is endgame, it’s the last few days before midterms are over and it’s imperative to vote.

Today’s Trans Artist is Peach Rings! Her Powerpop shreds and should be up the alley of anyone who likes guitar heavy Alt Rock. Her songs cover a variety of topics and A lot of her lyrics are super relatable to me about her transition and body issues and also Minecraft.

That’s all she wrote! Remember The Rules: Don’t Hog Poggle, Threaten Mayor McSquirrel, or commit light treason. Do thank our local clam fighter and be excellent to each other. Also thanks for rolling with my headers for the last several months I really enjoy doing them.

