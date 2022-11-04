Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 4

Here are the contestants for day five of the 2022 ToC:

Jackie Kelly, a pension calculation developer, whose Philly family found her wins more exciting than the Phillies and Eagles championships;

Jaskaran Singh, a consultant, got a hug from his favorite restauranteur; and

Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist, did early morning radio at the Minnesota State Fair.

Jeopardy!

CHAMPIONS OF TOURNAMENTS // SOUTH AMERICA // A FASHIONABLE CATEGORY // GIVE US SOME DIRECTION // DINOSAUR NAMES // HOMOPHONES

DD1 (video) – $800 – DINOSAUR NAMES – Because of its longer front legs, this tall dinosaur was given a name meaning “arm lizard” (Jackie doubled to $6,000.)

Scores at first break: Eric $2,200, Jaskaran $3,400, Jackie $6,000.

Scores going into DJ: Eric $2,600, Jaskaran $5,800, Jackie $6,000.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY // TRIPLE RHYME TIME // MUSICAL INSTUMENTS // THE TANGLED WEB // ON BROADWAY // THE OED QUOTES

DD2 – $1,200 – THE OED QUOTES – You’ll find this 1719 work quoted under “goatskin”, “rescue” & “wreck” (Eric, in third place with $5,800, doubled to $11,600.)

DD3 – $800 – HISTORY – Post-WWII British Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin said this Secretary of State threw “a lifeline to sinking men” (On the next clue from the previous DD, Eric doubled again to $23,200.)

Eric doubled up twice on back-to-back DDs, improving from a third-place $5,800 all the way up to $23,200 in two clues. Then Jackie did an excellent job of keeping the game competitive, entering FJ at $19,600 vs. $26,000 for Eric and $11,000 for Jaskaran.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD CITIES – The name of this city may come from “dur”, meaning water, a reference to the Helvetian people’s settlement on a lake

Eric and Jaskaran were correct on FJ, with Eric adding $13,201 to advance with $39,201.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one was able to come up with the homophone for slothful & a graven image as idle/idol.

Clue selection strategy: Eric did a fantastic job in realizing that HISTORY was the most likely category where DD3 would be found, and taking the higher-value clue remaining there immediately after he was correct on DD2.

DD wagering strategy: I hope the future contestants watching at home took note of how Eric and Jackie leveraged their DD opportunities with all-in wagers. These are powerful tools when used to their greatest advantage.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is brachiosaurus? DD2 – What is “Robinson Crusoe”? DD3 – Who was Marshall? FJ – What is Zurich?

