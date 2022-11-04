Friday New Music 11/4

It’s 8:59! I’m Late! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music!

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Me Vs Myself

— Alicia Keys – Santa Baby

— Andy Bell (of RIDE) – The Grounding Process EP

— Anna Of The North – Crazy Life

— Barbra Streisand – Live at the Bon Soir

— Berth Jansch – Bert At The BBC

— Big Joanie – Back Home

— BIGFATBIG – Rockin’ EP

— Black Anvil – Regenesis

— Boldy James – Mr. Ten08

— Botch – We Are the Romans (Reissue)

— BRKN LOVE – Black Box

— Busta Rhymes – When Disaster Strikes (Vinyl Reissue)

— Caleb Landry Jones – Gadzooks Vol. 2

— “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of The Roots) – New Unknown

— Carla dal Forno – Come Around

— Cavetown – worm food

— Coco & Clair Clair – Sexy

— Connie Constance – Miss Power

— Daniel Avery – Ultra Truth

— Dayseeker – Dark Sun

— Dean Fertita (of Queens of the Stone Age) – Tropical Gothclub

— Dermot Kennedy – Sonder

— Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

— E-40 – My Ghetto Report Card (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

— First Aid Kit – Palomino

— Fairuz – Kifak Inta (Vinyl Reissue)

— Frank Bello (of Anthrax) – Then I’m Gone EP

— Ging – We’re Here, My Dear

— Gold Dust – The Late Great Gold Dust

— Jam City – Classical Curves (Deluxe Reissue)

— Jason Collett (of Broken Social Scene) – Head Full of Water

— Joel Jerome – Super Flower Blood Moon (Expanded Edition)

— John Mellencamp – Scarecrow Deluxe

— Joji – SMITHEREENS

— Julien Chang – The Sale

— La Femme – Teatro Lucido

— Last Dinosaurs – From Mexico With Love

— Laura Veirs – Found Light (Expanded Edition)

— Leslie Odom Jr. – Merry Merry

— The Lone Bellow – Love Songs for Losers

— Luke Evans – A Song For You

— Magnolia Park – Baku’s Revenge

— Mase – Harlem World (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Menzingers – On the Impossible Past (Reissue)

— The Menzingers – On the Possible Past EP

— Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

— Mount Kimbie – MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning

— MorMor – Semblance

— NECRODEATH – Singin’ in the Pain

— The Offering – Seeing The Elephant

— Okay Kaya – SAP

— Old Fire – Voids

— Phoenix – Alpha Zulu

— PJ Harvey – B-Sides, Demos and Rarities

— The Police – Ghost In the Machine (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Pretty Reckless – Other Worlds

— Puff Daddy & The Family – No Way Out (Vinyl Reissue)

— Rahill – Sun Songs EP

— Rayland Baxter – If I Were A Butterfly

— Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson – Younger Still

— Ride – 4 EPs (Reissue)

— Ride – Going Blank Again (Reissue)

— Ride – Nowhere (Reissue)

— rRoxymore – Perpetual Now

— Rush Davis + Kingdom – XMSN DS

— Scott Weiland – The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Deluxe Edition)

— Seal – Seal (Deluxe Edition)

— Seth Avett (of The Avett Brothers) – Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown

— SOHN – Trust (Physical Release)

— Special Interest – Endure

— Spice Girls – SPICEWORLD 25

— Spoon – Lucifer on the Moon

— Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill (Reissue)

— Suki Waterhouse – Milk Teeth EP

— Switchfoot – this is our Christmas album

— Taipei Houston – Once Bit Never Bored

— Tenci – A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing

— Tigerstate – Tigerstate

— Tinariwen – Aman Iman (Vinyl Reissue)

— Tinariwen – Kel Tinariwen (Reissue)

— Tinariwen – Imidiwan Companions (Vinyl Reissue)

— Tobias – Two Birds

— Tom Skinner (of The Smile, Sons of Kemet) – Voices of Bishara

— Turnover – Myself in the Way

— Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

— The Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Deluxe Edition)

— VOIVOD – Ultraman EP

— The Welcome Wagon – Esther

— William Fitzsimmons – Covers, Vol. 1

— Yonatan Gat – American Quartet

— Youth Fountain – Keepsakes & Reminders (Deluxe Edition)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...