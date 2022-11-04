Friday New Music 11/4

It’s 8:59! I’m Late! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music!
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Me Vs Myself
— Alicia Keys – Santa Baby
— Andy Bell (of RIDE) – The Grounding Process EP
— Anna Of The North – Crazy Life
— Barbra Streisand – Live at the Bon Soir
— Berth Jansch – Bert At The BBC
— Big Joanie – Back Home
— BIGFATBIG – Rockin’ EP
— Black Anvil – Regenesis
— Boldy James – Mr. Ten08
— Botch – We Are the Romans (Reissue)
— BRKN LOVE – Black Box
— Busta Rhymes – When Disaster Strikes (Vinyl Reissue)
— Caleb Landry Jones – Gadzooks Vol. 2
— “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of The Roots) – New Unknown
— Carla dal Forno – Come Around
— Cavetown – worm food
— Coco & Clair Clair – Sexy
— Connie Constance – Miss Power
— Daniel Avery – Ultra Truth
— Dayseeker – Dark Sun
— Dean Fertita (of Queens of the Stone Age) – Tropical Gothclub
— Dermot Kennedy – Sonder
— Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
— E-40 – My Ghetto Report Card (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
— First Aid Kit – Palomino
— Fairuz – Kifak Inta (Vinyl Reissue)
— Frank Bello (of Anthrax) – Then I’m Gone EP
— Ging – We’re Here, My Dear
— Gold Dust – The Late Great Gold Dust
— Jam City – Classical Curves (Deluxe Reissue)
— Jason Collett (of Broken Social Scene) – Head Full of Water
— Joel Jerome – Super Flower Blood Moon (Expanded Edition)
— John Mellencamp – Scarecrow Deluxe
— Joji – SMITHEREENS
— Julien Chang – The Sale
— La Femme – Teatro Lucido
— Last Dinosaurs – From Mexico With Love
— Laura Veirs – Found Light (Expanded Edition)
— Leslie Odom Jr. – Merry Merry
— The Lone Bellow – Love Songs for Losers
— Luke Evans – A Song For You
— Magnolia Park – Baku’s Revenge
— Mase – Harlem World (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Menzingers – On the Impossible Past (Reissue)
— The Menzingers – On the Possible Past EP
— Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
— Mount Kimbie – MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning
— MorMor – Semblance
— NECRODEATH – Singin’ in the Pain
— The Offering – Seeing The Elephant
— Okay Kaya – SAP
— Old Fire – Voids
— Phoenix – Alpha Zulu
— PJ Harvey – B-Sides, Demos and Rarities
— The Police – Ghost In the Machine (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Pretty Reckless – Other Worlds
— Puff Daddy & The Family – No Way Out (Vinyl Reissue)
— Rahill – Sun Songs EP
— Rayland Baxter – If I Were A Butterfly
— Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson – Younger Still
— Ride – 4 EPs (Reissue)
— Ride – Going Blank Again (Reissue)
— Ride – Nowhere (Reissue)
— rRoxymore – Perpetual Now
— Rush Davis + Kingdom – XMSN DS
— Scott Weiland – The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Deluxe Edition)
— Seal – Seal (Deluxe Edition)
— Seth Avett (of The Avett Brothers) – Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown
— SOHN – Trust (Physical Release)
— Special Interest – Endure
— Spice Girls – SPICEWORLD 25
— Spoon – Lucifer on the Moon
— Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill (Reissue)
— Suki Waterhouse – Milk Teeth EP
— Switchfoot – this is our Christmas album
— Taipei Houston – Once Bit Never Bored
— Tenci – A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing
— Tigerstate – Tigerstate
— Tinariwen – Aman Iman (Vinyl Reissue)
— Tinariwen – Kel Tinariwen (Reissue)
— Tinariwen – Imidiwan Companions (Vinyl Reissue)
— Tobias – Two Birds
— Tom Skinner (of The Smile, Sons of Kemet) – Voices of Bishara
— Turnover – Myself in the Way
— Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
— The Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Deluxe Edition)
— VOIVOD – Ultraman EP
— The Welcome Wagon – Esther
— William Fitzsimmons – Covers, Vol. 1
— Yonatan Gat – American Quartet
— Youth Fountain – Keepsakes & Reminders (Deluxe Edition)