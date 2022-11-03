Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 3

Introducing the players for day four of the 2022 ToC:

John Focht, a software team lead, is making good use of the Jeopardy! box scores;

Rowan, a chartcaller, writer & editor, dreams of a rematch with Matt; and

Courtney, a community college instructor, had Jeopardy! congratulations across the time zones.

A YEAR ENDING IN 2 // REAL-DEAL RHYME TIME // NEWSPAPERS & MAGAZINES // OBJECTS OF VERSE // ADVERBS // FILM FIGHT MARQUEE

DD1 – $800 – NEWSPAPERS & MAGAZINES – In 2003 this newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of sexual abuse in the Catholic church (Rowan improved by $1,000 to $1,800.)

Scores at first break: Courtney $1,400, Rowan $1,400, John $1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Courtney $2,400, Rowan $3,600, John $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

GOTTA KNOW YOUR SCIENCE // STARTS WITH J// BIBLICAL PEOPLE // GET DOWN TO BUSINESS // NAME THAT BALKAN NATION // A MUSICAL JOURNEY WITH QUESTLOVE

DD2 – $2,000 – NAME THAT BALKAN NATION – To resolve a spat with Greece, in 2019 it added a direction to its name (John added $8,000 to his total of $13,000 vs. $8,400 for Rowan.)

DD3 – $1,200 – GET DOWN TO BUSINESS – A New York Times article headlined “When Mac & Cheese and Ketchup Don’t Mix” concerned the 2015 merger of these 2 companies (On the next clue from the previous DD, John improved by $3,000 to $24,000.)

After a closely-contested first round, John found back-to-back DDs with the lead and pretty much put the game away right there, entering FJ with a runaway at $32,000 vs. $10,800 for Rowan and $5,200 for Courtney.

Final Jeopardy!

NOVEL LOCALES – This place from a 1933 novel lies in the Valley of Blue Moon, below a peak called Karakal

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. John wagered $0 to advance with $32,000.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: The players missed three clues in a category about movie fights, and didn’t know the kind of rhyming weatherman that George Carlin’s character Al Sleet was, “Hippy Dippy”.

Ken’s Korner: After Courtney’s incorrect response on FJ of “The Big Valley”, Ken shared his admiration for the 1960s TV Western starring Barbara Stanwyck.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Boston Globe? DD2 – What is North Macedonia? DD3 – What are Kraft and Heinz? FJ – What is Shangri-La?

