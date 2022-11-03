Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD, 2022:

A Wesley Christmas (BET+)

Blockbuster Series Premiere (Netflix)

Hip Hop Homicides Series Premiere (WE tv)

KanColle (Crunchyroll)

Killer Sally (Netflix)

Kold X Windy Series Premiere (WE tv)

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max)

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue (HGTV)

The Capture Season Two Premiere (Peacock)

The Really Loud House (Nickelodeon)

The Suspect Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Titans Season Premiere (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH, 2022:

A Magical Christmas Village (Hallmark)

Buying Beverly Hills Series Premiere (Netflix)

Causeway (Apple TV+)

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

Great Performances:NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall (PBS)

Lookism (Netflix)

Lopez Vs. Lopez Season Premiere (NBC)

Manifest Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

My Policeman (Prime Video)

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (Apple TV+)

Slumberkins Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Fabulous (Netflix)

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)

Unperfect Christmas Wish (UP tv)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Young Rock Season Premiere (NBC)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH, 2022:

A Maple Valley Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

A Royal Christmas On Ice (Great American Family)

Chef Swap At The Beach Season One Finale (Cooking)

Lights, Camera, Christmas! (Hallmark)

Makeover By Monday Series Premiere (Magnolia)

Merry Swissmas (Lifetime)

Musical Matinee Series Premiere (TCM)

Uncharted Adventure Season Two Premiere (Weather)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH, 2022:

All Saints Christmas (Hallmark)

Christmas Masquerade (UP tv)

Dangerous Liaisons Series Premiere (Starz)

Lost Treasures Of Egypt Season Premiere (NatGeo)

Love At The Christmas Contest (Great American Family)

Mood Series Premiere (BBC America)

Spector (Showtime)

Well Suited For Christmas (Lifetime)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH, 2022:

The Culpo Sisters Series Premiere (TLC)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, 2022:

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (HBO)

Triviaverse (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH, 2022:

56th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)

Master Distiller Season Premiere (Discovery)

Moonshiners Season Premiere (Discovery)

Rooted: America’s Tree of Life Series Premiere (Smithsonian)

Save Our Squad With David Beckham Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Crown Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

Zootopia+ Series Premiere (Disney+)

