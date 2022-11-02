Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 2, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I think today is a good day to listen to Perfume’s latest album, Plasma. For whatever reason, when I first listened to this I wasn’t sure if I loved it or just kind of liked it okay. I’ve never listened to Perfume before this album, but I read an article about Plasma and was intrigued (I think it mentioned city pop, which is an easy way to get me to listen to something). But none of the songs really grabbed me. Until now! Suddenly, I’m loving this album and can’t get enough. If you’re looking for something new to listen to today, give it a try!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

