American Dad! Season 19, Ep. 15 You Are Here

In which Roger and Steve try to save a dying mall

American Dad! has a lowkey Halloween/Horror episode tradition including episodes like Poltergasm, Best Little Horror House in Langley Falls, and I’d even put The Witches of Langley up there too. “You Are Here” attempts to replicate the success of those episodes largely falls flat.

The family drops Steve off at the mall so that he can get a job despite the fact that he doesn’t want one. There, he meets Roger, who is trying to keep the mall going for its founder, Mr. Javitz. They along with the last remaining tenants of the mall try to keep it going but it largely fails at first. However, after they are able to drum up business (see the B-Plot) Mr. Javitz returns to collect the souls that patronize the mall. Steve has to stop him and eventually does but not before getting sucked into the vortex.

Over on the B-Plot, the rest of the family tries to run a food truck of fish sticks and it only gets good business after they allow Klaus to name the truck with a dirty pun. The food is bad but the truck name is just amusing enough to drive business and the plots eventually merge when Steve brings the food trucks to the mall to drum up business.

Stray Observations

Suit stores include: Suitfather Part I Suitfather Part II Suitplantation These Suits Were Made for Buying Suitar Center Suit Life of Zack & Cody Zoot Suit Buy-It



Other stores in the mall include: Orange Augustus (punning on Orange Julius) Cinn-a-Roll (based on Cinnabon) Jans (with a logo based on Vans) The Unlimited (punning on The Limited)

Tuttle was apparently a ghost

Thoughts

This one did nothing for me.

