Jeopardy recap for Mon., Oct. 31 – Tournament of Champions day one

Welcome to the all-new, expanded 2022 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions! Here are the players for the opening contest:

Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant, is now the “cool aunt”;

Megan Wachspress, an environmental attorney, got an envelope full of lucky 2-dollar bills; and

Ryan Long, a rideshare driver, went to Eagles training camp and held the Lombardi Trophy.

Jeopardy!

YOU’RE THE BEST AROUND // STREETS OF AMERICA // HOBBY SUPPLIES // CONDUCTING THE HISTORIC JOB INTERVIEW // ’90s FILMS // FROM EAR TO FRATERNITY

DD1 – $800 – STREETS OF AMERICA – This man made Salt Lake City’s downtown streets wide so a wagon team could turn around without hitting sidewalks or using profanity (Megan improved by $1,000 to $2,600.)

Scores at first break: Ryan $1,400, Megan $1,000, Maureen $0.

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $1,400, Megan $3,600, Maureen $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

BOOK SEQUELS // FIVE CHANCES // TELEVISION // THIS CATEGORY IS CONFUSING // HEAVENLY BODIES // A PARLIAMENT OF VOWELS

DD2 – $1,600 – HEAVENLY BODIES – The Sun’s visible surface, which radiates most of its light directly, is called this 11-letter word; get the picture? (Megan dropped $2,000 from her third-place score of $4,800.)

DD3 – $1,600 – A PARLIAMENT OF VOWELS – It moved to Kiryat Ben Gurion in 1966: ee (With one other clue remaining, Ryan lost $2,000 from his third-place total of $6,200.)

Tough game in which Megan rallied from third position early in DJ to take a slim advantage into FJ at $9,600 vs. $8,400 for Maureen and $4,200 for Ryan.

Final Jeopardy!

PLACES IN AMERICAN HISTORY – A Native American story says this creek got its name from an injury suffered by a Sioux warrior in a fight with the Crow

Maureen and Ryan were correct on FJ, with Maureen adding $8,300 to advance with $16,799. Ryan and Megan both earned a prize of $5,000.

By betting nearly everything, Maureen forced herself to be correct on FJ to have a chance to win. The percentage play would have been to wager $1,201, which would have given her the win if everyone missed.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In a category about fictional historic job interviews, a couple of Old West references followed by “…what brings you to Deadwood?” didn’t lead the players to Wild Bill Hickok.

Clue selection strategy: Near the end of DJ, it was extremely obvious that DD3 was located behind one of two remaining clues in A PARLIAMENT OF VOWELS. However, the players had already gone 0-3 in the category, so they chose to finish TELEVISION instead. They went on to go 0-5 in the category they were avoiding.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Brigham Young? DD2 – What is photosphere? DD3 – What is Knesset? FJ – What is Wounded Knee?

