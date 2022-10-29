Pumpkinhead Day Thread (10/29)

We have a whole weekend of Halloween Hijinks ahead of us!

Today’s Open Thread is dedicated to the 1988 creature feature Pumpkinhead, directed by Stan Winston and starring Lance Henriksen.

When a farmer’s young son is accidently killed in a tragic accident, the farmer is out for blood and his means of revenge is a creature called Pumpkinhead.

I remember buying this on DVD fairly cheap a few years ago and I was absolutely blown away by the movie. It was a recommendation from a college friend nicknamed Jenji. This is a reminder not to make bargains with old witches that live in a swampish area in the country.

Pumpkinhead would spawn a few sequels and a limited comic book series released by Dynamite Comics.

