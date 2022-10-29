Other

Best Female+ Voice in Music Tournament: Round 1 (Part 2)!

After a regrettable delay, here’s the second half of the first round of our best female+ voice in music. As before, I chose music clips for each person through a combination of using your suggestions, going with my personal opinion, and just googling and picking the first song on YouTube.

Same directions as before: Please for these first rounds at least, try to listen to each voice at least once before you vote. If you can’t listen to the whole of all 64 songs I get it. But hearing each voice for at least a few seconds is hopefully not an impossible task.

Voting shall end at about 11 AM EDT on Tuesday, November 1st.

Below is the entire list of 128 qualifying artists, listed alphabetically, in case you’re worried that your favorite isn’t on here when they were in Part 1.

Artists

Aaliyah
Adele
Christina Aguilera
Tori Amos
Julie Andrews
Fiona Apple
Erykah Badu
Joan Baez
Anita Baker
Sara Barielles
Shirley Bassey
Pat Benatar
Beyoncé
Björk
Mary J. Blige
Carrie Brownstein (Sleater-Kinney)
Kate Bush
Mariah Carey
Brandi Carlile
Belinda Carlisle (The Go-Gos)
Karen Carpenter (The Carpenters)
Neko Case
Mama Cass (The Mamas and the Papas)
Tracy Chapman
Kristin Chenoweth
Cher
Neneh Cherry
Petula Clark
Kelly Clarkson
Patsy Cline
Sheryl Crow
Sandy Denny (Fairport Convention)
Dido
Celine Dion
Missy Elliott
Enya
Feist
Ella Fitzgerald
Roberta Flack
Aretha Franklin
Lady Gaga
Judy Garland
Beth Gibbons (Portishead)
Alison Goldfrapp
Leslie Gore
Emmylou Harris
Debbie Harry (Blondie)
PJ Harvey
Lauryn Hill (The Fugees)
Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles)
Billie Holiday
Whitney Houston
Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes)
Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders)
Janet Jackson
Etta James
Joan Jett (The Blackhearts)
Norah Jones
Sharon Jones (The Dap Kings)
Janis Joplin
Alicia Keys
Chaka Khan
Carole King
Eartha Kitt
Gladys Knight (Gladys Knight and the Pips)
Alison Krauss
Patti LaBelle
k.d. Lang
Cyndi Lauper
Peggy Lee
Amy Lee (Evanescence)
Annie Lennox (The Eurythmics)
Jenny Lewis (Rilo Kiley)
Lizzo
Darlene Love
Courtney Love (Hole)
Loretta Lynn
Madonna
Aimee Mann
Shirley Manson (Garbage)
Loreena McKennit
Sarah Mclachlan
Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac)
Idina Menzel
Natalie Merchant
Joni Mitchell
Janelle Monáe
Alanis Morissette
Kacey Musgraves
Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac)
Karen O
Sinead O’Connor
Dolores O’Riordan (The Cranberries)
Dolly Parton
Nina Persson (Cardigans)
Édith Piaf
Kate Pierson (B-52s)
Bonnie Raitt
Martha Reeves (Martha and the Vandellas)
Rhianna
Linda Rondstadt
Diana Ross (The Supremes)
Sade
Lea Salonga
Shakira
Nina Simone
Nancy Sinatra
Grace Slick (Jefferson Starship)
Ronnie Spector (The Ronettes)
Regina Spektor
Dusty Springfield
Hope Standoval (Mazzy Star)
Mavis Staples (The Staples Sisters)
Barbara Streisand
Siouxie Sue (Siouxie and the Banshees)
Donna Summer
Taylor Swift
Tracey Thorn (Everything But the Girl)
Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies)
Tina Turner
Bonnie Tyler
Suzanne Vega
Dionne Warwick
Martha Wash (The Weather Girls)
Florence Welch (Florence + the Machine)
Ann Wilson (Heart)
Cindy Wilson (B-52s)
Amy Winehouse

[collapse]