Job Rants Thread – 10/28/2022 – An End…Take Two

So, for those of you don’t actually read these posts, (and really, I get it) today will be my last day on a position I’ve held for ten years. For something so historic, one might expect me to have a lot to say. In truth, however, I really don’t. If you’re looking for something reflective and sentimental, I already did that in the post I made reflecting on the change over from my original position Now, though? Now, I’m honestly just burned out and ready to move on to whatever awaits me next, good or bad.

Of course, that’s not to say I regret the choice I originally made; the pitch the company made at the time was good, to say nothing of the substantial raise. More than anything, however, I’m glad I took the risk, even if it didn’t work out, in the end. In addition to showing me my limits and allowing me to finally conclude that I was on the wrong path, taking that chance freed me from wondering “what if?” and potentially adding another link in the nasty chain of regret around my neck. As I said, last week, I remain feeling naught but vindicated in my decision/ Indeed, if I had to briefly describe what I’m feeling, at this moment, even in the face of the coming unknown. I think it would be “free.”

So, in that spirit, I hope that you will all indulge me, this week in counting down some positive markers made in my past decade of employment. Try it with your own job; it’s more affirming than you might think!

11,420 applicants personally conducted and completed by me.

12 different employees personally trained by me in various duties.

10 years on a job where 85% of the workforce barely made it to 3.

9 cost of living and wage increases.

4 different workspaces

3 separate personal offices

3 title changes

2 promotions

2 decade-span on the job (29 to 40)

1 successful and undisputed resignation letter

And zero. Fucks. Left. To. Give.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: No matter how long one might need to be the job, it’s not forever.

