Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 28

Here the players for the concluding game of Jeopardy! Second Chance, as they compete for a spot in the ToC starting next week:

Sadie, a interpreter, carries over $4,800 from the yesterday’s first contest in this two-game final;

Jack, a law student, earned $3,400 on the previous show; and

Rowan, a chartcaller, writer & editor, enters today with a commanding advantage at $30,000.

Jeopardy!

PICTURE THE NO. 1 HIT // BOOKS & AUTHORS // YOU MOVE ME // IN THE SCIENCE DICTIONARY // FROM THE LATIN // THE STRONGEST LINK

DD1 – $1,000 – FROM THE LATIN – This 9-letter word for the sacred writings of the Bible is from the Latin for “to write” (Jack doubled up to $3,600.)

Scores at first break: Rowan $2,600, Jack $3,600, Sadie $2,000.

Scores going into DJ: Rowan $6,800, Jack $4,800, Sadie $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

DAYS OF YORE // STATE CAPITAL ATTRACTIONS // TV LAW // AFRICAN-AMERICAN FIRSTS // MYTH-POURRI // “SECOND” CHANCES

DD2 – $1,200 – MYTH-POURRI – Allecto, or “unceasing in anger”, was one of the 3 vengeance goddesses really living up to this collective name (Jack added $7,000 to his total of $7,600 vs. $5,200 for Rowan.)

DD3 – $1,600 – DAYS OF YORE – In 1429 Charles VII granted nobility, arms & the surname du Lys to her family (Rowan doubled up to $12,800 vs. $18,200 for Jack.)

Jack scored on the first two DDs to open up a solid lead in game two, so even though Rowan still had the two-game advantage going into FJ, Jack was in with a chance to win if he was correct and Rowan missed. Going into FJ it was Jack at $29,400, Rowan with $20,000 and Sadie at $5,000.

Final Jeopardy!

ARTISTS – Sabena Airlines commissioned a painting by this artist, “L’Oiseau de Ciel”, a bird whose body is filled with clouds in a blue sky

Tension was high as Rowan was revealed to be incorrect on FJ, but then we saw that Jack could not complete a response. Rowan scored the victory, dropping $12,201 to finish the game at $7,799 for a two-game total of $37,799.

Rowan wins $35,000 and an invite to the ToC. Both Jack and Sadie bet it all and dropped to $0 for the day, so Sadie’s previous day’s score of $4,800 was good for second place and $20,000, while Jack’s two-day total of $3,400 earned him the third-place award of $10,000.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the “word that originally meant oars & now also means the boats” in certain Olympic events is sculls.

FJ wagering strategy: Since Jack couldn’t win unless Rowan missed FJ, he might have considered making a much smaller wager (at least $5,000) that would have put him past Rowan’s likely total if Jack was correct and Rowan missed, while keeping Jack well ahead of Sadie’s score if Jack missed.

Overpriced clue dept.: $1,000 for being shown a photo of a cat in a cradle, and having to come up with the song title “Cat’s in the Cradle”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is scripture? DD2 – Who are the Furies? DD3 – Who was Joan of Arc? FJ – Who was Magritte? (Rowan and Sadie wrote Picasso, and it appeared Jack was going for that as well.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...