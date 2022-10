This game is designed for new players, but with an assist from experienced players. Experienced Werewolfers will bring in one protégé who hasn’t played or hasn’t played much. The game requires 12+ players and an even number (half newbie, half experienced). There will be roles and stuff, in the spirit of the Scream franchise. This game will run quickly. Sign up, won’t you?

PLAYERS

