The Day Thread Can Do Stupid Things!

In the cinematic masterpiece that is Pod People, a boy hatches and befriends an alien he doesn’t understand. Also, that alien is part of a race that is terrorizing and killing adults one by one in the film. If you’re wondering how a mashup of E.T. and And Then There Were None would work, the answer is: it doesn’t. Which is why it makes for such an excellent episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000. The befriended alien, Trumpy, is given a voice by Crow T. Robot, in my favorite parts of this classic, collected here:

