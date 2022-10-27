Comic Book Chat – Creator Spotlight – Junji Ito

It wouldn’t be the Road to Halloween unless we talk about Junji Ito.

I know we don’t normally get a chance to talk manga around here at the Comic Book Chat but many people have made the leap from comics to manga and vice versa at one time or another.

Do you have a favorite release from Junji Ito and if so, which would you recommend?

Where would you rank him on the list of other Masters of Horror in storytelling?

If we try to talk more manga in the future – do you have a favorite author or series we can use as a topic for a future Comic Book Chat discussion?

