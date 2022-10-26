Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 26, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Step right up and have a look….It’s time for Yamishibai. That’s right, it’s almost Halloween, which means I’m once again recommending these short, spooky stories, available on Crunchyroll. Animated to look like the paper dramas (kamishibai) told by traveling kamishibaiya, these tales are inspired by Japanese folklore and urban legends. While they aren’t all terrifying horror stories, they are entertaining and some have definitely sent a chill down my spine. I’m currently watching the live-action (but still in the paper drama style) season for the first time, and I’m really enjoying seeing these stories in this new way. There are 11 seasons of spooky tales to watch on Crunchyroll, so if you’re interested, follow the call of the kamishibaiya….

While we’re here, if you have any Japanese horror movies to recommend, please share!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

