‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Discussion

The animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi for Star Wars was announced formally in May 2022 with a six-episode run. The show debuts today, October 28th, 2022, on the Disney+ service where the episodes will be about 15 minutes in length each.

The cast includes:

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

Micheál Richardson as a young Qui-Gon Jinn

Janina Gavankar as Pav-ti: Ahsoka Tano’s mother

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Plot Concept: Each episode of Tales of the Jedi tells a short story featuring Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy era. The six episodes are split into two “paths”: the first following Ahsoka Tano across various points in her life, and the other depicting a young Count Dooku before his fall to the dark side of the Force.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...