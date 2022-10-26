TV

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Discussion

The animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi for Star Wars was announced formally in May 2022 with a six-episode run. The show debuts today, October 28th, 2022, on the Disney+ service where the episodes will be about 15 minutes in length each. 

The cast includes:

  • Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn
  • Micheál Richardson as a young Qui-Gon Jinn
  • Janina Gavankar as Pav-ti: Ahsoka Tano’s mother
  • Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker
  • Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Plot Concept: Each episode of Tales of the Jedi tells a short story featuring Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy era. The six episodes are split into two “paths”: the first following Ahsoka Tano across various points in her life, and the other depicting a young Count Dooku before his fall to the dark side of the Force.